BENNETTSVILLE, SC (WBTW) – Marlboro County investigators are searching for a man who was last seen October 9.

The press release from the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office says 53-year-old Raymond Thomas was last seen wearing a black and red hat, a white t-shirt and black sweatpants. Thomas is 5’11” tall and 230 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office (843)- 479-5605.