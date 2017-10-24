Brunson- Dargan Elementary accepted into TransformSC Initiative

DARLINGTON, SC (WBTW) – One Darlington Elementary school will now have more support for its teachers and staff.

Brunson Dargan Elementary Principal Ada Sindab says school staff developed goals for the next three years to get into the TransformSC Initiative.

“Every day is a new day,” said Sindab. “We’re determined to see our children to the end of this.”

The goals include:

Hands-on or project-based learning Upload student work online to create a digital portfolio Add standards-based report cards for English and Math

“I would rather have a report card that says, ‘Yes you have an A but let me tell you what your child can do which allows him to have that A’,” said Sindab. “He can do this. He can do that. He has mastered this. Then you have a clear expectation on what they need in order to continue to be successful.”

The TransformSC group provides more training for teachers and collaboration opportunities with 57 other schools in the state.

“It provides that support. I can give them a call and let them know some things I’m thinking or I need. They work very hard to help me do want I need to do for my staff,” explained Sindab. “We’re in a partnership now. We’ll be able to draw resources from them and hopefully, we can serve as a resource to other schools.”

Willie Dixon says more technology use and help for teachers will help his fifth-grade grandson in his favorite subjects like science and math.

“It’s better for him than when I was coming up.. because we didn’t have that,” said Dixon.

Teachers and staff will hold a meeting to create a timeline for the goals on November 6th.