Myrtle Beach council discusses plan to make 21 Ave a ‘welcoming vista’

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Myrtle Beach city council members discussed a proposal to make 21 Avenue North a “welcoming vista” from Kings Highway to Ocean Boulevard.

Right now, if you drive down 21 Avenue North towards the ocean there’s a building used for Breaker’s Resort check-in at the end of the street. It blocks view of the water, but under the new proposal, that building would be torn down.

The hotel is planning a $100 million investment to redevelop the avenue. One part of the plan is to use the vacant space to build a public park that would have a maritime forest feel.

The investment would also net an increase of 74 rooms, a new check-in space, new resort tower, and a seven story parking deck.

Coleman told News13 Tuesday the changes would benefit both tourists and the city as a whole.

“We’ve got over 100 million dollars of investment; that’s a huge benefit,” she said. “That improves the tax base, it brings more visitors in here to spend money and enjoy the area, it brings the caliber of visitors we’d like to see. It’s a great family opportunity.”

Council approved first reading of three ordinances regarding the development at the meeting Tuesday afternoon. If members pass a second reading, construction is expected to begin next fall.