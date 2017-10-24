Construction begins on new intersection near Robert Grissom Parkway

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Work has started on the new intersection that will be positioned at Burroughs & Chapin Boulevard and Robert Grissom Parkway in Myrtle Beach.

Myrtle Beach city officials say a new signalized intersection will be built to regulate traffic for the four-lane road between Oak Street and Grissom Parkway being built to provide better walkability to city attractions.

The new road is designed to give better access to the Myrtle Beach Sports Center and Myrtle Beach Convention Center, the city reports.

A traffic signal will be installed where Burroughs & Chapin Boulevard connects with Grissom Parkway, creating the new intersection. The project is expected to be complete by March 2018.