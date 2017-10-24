Construction begins on new intersection near Robert Grissom Parkway

By Published:
The city is building the four-lane road between Oak Street and Grissom Parkway to provide greater access, especially to the Myrtle Beach Sports Center and Myrtle Beach Convention Center. (Photo: City of Myrtle Beach)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Work has started on the new intersection that will be positioned at Burroughs & Chapin Boulevard and Robert Grissom Parkway in Myrtle Beach.

Myrtle Beach city officials say a new signalized intersection will be built to regulate traffic for the four-lane road between Oak Street and Grissom Parkway being built to provide better walkability to city attractions.

The new road is designed to give better access to the Myrtle Beach Sports Center and Myrtle Beach Convention Center, the city reports.

A traffic signal will be installed where Burroughs & Chapin Boulevard connects with Grissom Parkway, creating the new intersection. The project is expected to be complete by March 2018.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s