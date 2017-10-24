Conway High School receives National Safe Sports School designation

CONWAY, SC – Conway High School has recently been renewed as a National Athletic Trainers’ As-sociation Safe Sports School . Originally designated in 2014, CHS will be recognized as Safe Sports School through 2020. The designation champions safety and recognizes secondary schools that provide safe environments for stu-dent athletes. It reinforces the importance of providing the best level of care, injury prevention and treatment.

“Conway is honored to receive this 1st Team recognition from NATA once again, and we remain committed to keep-ing our student athletes safe during physical education classes, team practices, and games so they can accomplish their own goals of great competition, winning records, fair sportsmanship, and good health. Our goal is to lead our athletics program to the highest safety standards for our players,” said Dr. Jim Berry, ATC, SCAT, NREMT, Head Athletic Trainer at Conway High School.

