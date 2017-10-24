EF-1 tornado confirmed in Conway area Monday night

By Published: Updated:
Storm damage in Conway. Photo courtesy of News13's Nick Townsend.

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Storm survey teams with the National Weather Service say they have found tornado damage to dozens of trees and buildings in Conway after storms swept through the area Monday night.

According to Timothy Armstrong with the National Weather Service, damage was found between Inman Circle and the Waccamaw River east of Conway.

“Based on the tree damage, they’re estimating 95 mph winds which makes this an EF-1 tornado,” Armstrong said.

Survey teams will have more information on the length, width and exact location of the tornado later Tuesday.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s