EF-1 tornado confirmed in Conway area Monday night

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Storm survey teams with the National Weather Service say they have found tornado damage to dozens of trees and buildings in Conway after storms swept through the area Monday night.

According to Timothy Armstrong with the National Weather Service, damage was found between Inman Circle and the Waccamaw River east of Conway.

“Based on the tree damage, they’re estimating 95 mph winds which makes this an EF-1 tornado,” Armstrong said.

Survey teams will have more information on the length, width and exact location of the tornado later Tuesday.