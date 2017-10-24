Marlboro County duo jailed for sex crime against 15-year-old

BENNETTSVILLE, SC (WBTW) – A Marlboro County duo was arrested for sex crimes against a 15-year-old and one of the suspects is also accused of buying drugs and alcohol for the teen.

Arrest warrants from SLED say Briana Rivers, 23, of Bennettsville, and Austin Treadaway, 21, of Clio, engaged “in sexual battery with a minor” on Christmas Eve 2016. The victim was 15-years-old and both Rivers and Treadaway were over the age of 18, the warrants state.

SLED agents note that the alleged crime happened in Bennettsville and is supported by a statement from the teen, other witnesses, and Facebook communication. Treadaway’s warrant also notes that the Clio man admitted to the crime.

Treadaway is also accused of buying cocaine and alcohol for the teen for a period of about three weeks, from Dec. 1, 2016 through Dec. 24, 2016.

Rivers and Treadaway are each charged with criminal sexual conduct with a minor under 16. Treadaway also faces a charge of contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Both suspects were arrested this month and booked into the Marlboro County Jail. Online booking records indicate both suspects bonded out of jail.