Myrtle Beach man charged for criminal sexual conduct

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – A Myrtle Beach man faces a criminal sexual conduct charge after he reportedly forced himself on a woman in November.

Paul Anthony Couture, 32, is being held at the J Reuben Long Detention Center for first degree criminal sexual conduct on a $20,000 bond.

The report from Horry County Police says the victim reported the incident that occurred nearly a year ago in August.

The victim is listed as a 23-year-old woman. According to the police report, the woman met Couture at the gym and he invited her to go back to his home. “The victim advised that she accepted the invitation and did go with the subject back to his residence but advised that she did not have any intention of having sex with the subject and that she was not interested in a romantic relationship with the subject,” the report states.

The victim came over in the afternoon and though there were several cars parked outside and Couture said he had roommates, she didn’t see anyone else in the home.

They were watching TV in Couture’s bedroom when he “made several sexual advances toward her while in his bedroom but she refused.”

The report also states Couture allegedly pinned her to the bed and forced her to have sex.

“The victim advised that she asked the subject to stop several times however the subject only laughed at the victim and continued to force himself upon her. The victim advised that the subject had several guns and knives in his bedroom but that he never threatened her,” the police report notes.

The victim also told police she visited her doctor for STD protection and a pregnancy test two days after the incident. “The victim advised that she did not wish to report the incident initially and that she still found it difficult to discuss the incident,” according to the report.

The report explains she ran into Couture on August 13 at a bar and he pretended not to know her, but was asking people about her. The report and the charges were filed three days later. The victim also signed medical consent forms for her medical records to be included in the report.