News13 hosts Treats for Special Kids at Florence Civic Center

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – News13 hosted its annual Treats for Special Kids event at the Florence Civic Center Tuesday morning.

Treats for Special Kids gives children with special needs the opportunity to interact with one another in a safe, fun environment. The free event began in 1988 as a way for kids to trick-or-treat in a barrier- free environment that’s easier for those with disabilities.

This year, several businesses were set up at tables handing out candy, and participants were able to enjoy entertainment and snacks.

Around 600 special needs children from local school districts were expected to participate this year, according to the Florence Civic Center.