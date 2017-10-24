News13 hosts Treats for Special Kids

Treats for Kids View as list View as gallery Open Gallery

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – News13 hosted its annual Treats for Special Kids event at the SIMT building Tuesday morning.

Treats for Special Kids gives children with special needs the opportunity to interact with one another in a safe, fun environment. The free event began in 1988 as a way for kids to trick-or-treat in a barrier- free environment that’s easier for those with disabilities.

This year, several businesses were set up at tables handing out candy, and participants were able to enjoy entertainment and snacks.

Almost 600 children from all over the Pee Dee area attended, along with over 35 local businesses and several city and state law enforcement organizations.