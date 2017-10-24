Now is the time to sign up for the 2017 Myrtle Beach Holiday Parade

By Published:

MYRTLE BEACH, SC – The Annual Myrtle Beach Holiday Parade hosted by Ripley’s Attractions at Broadway at the Beach Holiday Parade is Saturday, December 2, 2017, at  11am.   It starts at  the curb along the interior roads of Broadway at the Beach, with the MC and main event at Ripley’s Aquarium and ending near Dave & Busters. News13’s Matt Gittins will be this year’s emcee for the 3rd year in a row and stationed on the plaza of Ripley’s Aquarium.

If you would like to participate the registration deadline is Friday, November 10.  This annual holiday tradition includes efforts to benefit the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots program.  Every parade participant is asked  bring an unwrapped toy in lieu of a parade entry fee. The toys collected will be provided to the local Toys for Tots coordinators and distributed as Christmas gifts to needy children within the community.

If you, your organization, or business would like to participate in the parade, complete the attached Ripley’s Registration Form and return via scan in email or fax to:

Ripley’s Aquarium

Bethany Marshall

1110 Celebrity Circle

Myrtle Beach, SC 29577

Fax – (843) 916-0752

Email – bmarshall@ripleys.com

https://mgtvwbtw.files.wordpress.com/2017/10/2017-holiday-parade-info-registration-packet.pdf

