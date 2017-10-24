PA murder suspect caught by MBPD pleads guilty to loitering, giving false info to police

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – A man arrested in Myrtle Beach accused of murdering his girlfriend in Pennsylvania was in court in Myrtle Beach Tuesday.

Myrtle Beach police arrested Matthew Isaiah Darby, 21, earlier in October after someone called police and reported a man tampering with a house.

Myrtle Beach police charged Darby with loitering, giving false information to police and fugitive from justice. Darby pleaded guilty to loitering and giving false information to police charges in court Tuesday.

Darby will be extradited to Pennsylvania once the extradition process is complete.

CBS affiliate KDKA reports Darby is accused of murdering his former girlfriend, 20-year-old Alina Shekyhet, who was found bruised and badly beaten in her Oakland apartment by her parents. Paramedics then pronounced Shekyhet dead at the scene from blunt force trauma.

Less than three weeks before she was killed, Shekyhet filed an application for a PFA against Darby for breaking into the second-floor window of her home, KDKA reports. Darby was arrested for the break-in and granted a $10,000 bond for the criminal trespass charge.