SC trooper in critical condition after patrol car hit by truck

GREENVILLE, SC (WCBD) – A South Carolina Highway Patrol trooper was rushed to a hospital in critical condition early Tuesday after a collision near Greenville.

The Department of Public Safety says Trooper Daniel K. Rebman was injured when a pick-up truck struck his patrol car on Interstate 385.

At the time, Rebman was stopped in the emergency lane. He was transported to Greenville Memorial Hospital, where he remains in critical condition.

“The Highway Patrol and DPS are a family, and we are here to support Trooper Rebman and his family during this time,” said Leroy Smith, Director of the Department of Public Safety. “We ask the public to keep Trooper Rebman and his family in their thoughts and prayers.”

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the collision.