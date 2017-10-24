SC trooper dies after patrol car hit by truck

GREENVILLE, SC– The South Carolina Highway Patrol says Trooper Daniel K. Rebman Jr. has died after a crash on Interstate 385 near Greenville.

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office says the accident happened in the southbound lanes near the Bridges Road exit just before 12:30 a.m.

According to the Highway Patrol, Greenville Trooper Daniel K. Rebman was inside his patrol vehicle, parked in an emergency lane.

Deputies say a pickup truck left its lane and hit the trooper’s vehicle from behind.

Rebman was transported to Greenville Memorial Hospital.

The sheriff’s office says no one else was injured in the collision. All southbound lanes of I-385 were closed for several hours before being reopened early Tuesday.

Trooper Rebman joined SCHP with Basic Class 99 in September, 2016. He is a Florida native who began his time with the South Carolina Highway Patrol in the Charleston and Berkeley area. Rebman was later transferred to Troop Three in the Greenville area.

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the collision.

“The Highway Patrol and DPS are a family, and we are here to support Trooper Rebman and his family during this time,” said SCDPS Director Leroy Smith in a written release. “We ask the public to keep Trooper Rebman and his family in their thoughts and prayers.”