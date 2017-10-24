St. James Girls Golf Wins 3rd Straight 4A Title

Murrells Inlet, SC (WBTW) – The SCHSL might consider renaming the Class 4A girls golf state championship to the St. James Cup, because the Lady Sharks seem to have a stranglehold on the hardware.

St. James won its third consecutive team state title, and junior Smith Knaffle successfully defended her individual championship at Tuesday’s final round of the state tournament at the Port Royal Golf Club in Hilton Head.

After firing a 4-under 68 in Monday’s first round, Knaffle shot a solid 71 Tuesday for a two-day total 1-under 139. She defeated Daniel’s Katie Whitfield (141) for individual medalist honors.

Senior teammate Jordan White (150) shot identical 75s to finish third individual for all-state honors, and Katie Smith finished 12th with a two-day total of 160. Eighth-grader Adrien Anderson (161) tied for 14th, and freshman Amanda Meno finished 22nd by knocking 11 strokes off her first-round score with a 78 to round out the Lady Sharks’ scoring.

The Lady Sharks shot a team total of 301 on Monday and followed it up with a solid 306 for a two-day total of 607. They edged runner-up Daniel (612) by five shots. Hartsville (698), Pickens (702) and Chapin (725) rounded out the top five teams. Myrtle Beach (747) finished eighth and North Myrtle Beach (825) placed 15th.

Source: The Grand Strand Sports Report