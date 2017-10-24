StormTracker13 Tuesday Forecast

The cold front that brought us the strong and severe weather yesterday will be offshore by late this morning. In the wake of the front, we will see drier and cooler air filtering in as Canadian high pressure takes hold. We’ll warm into the mid 70s today, but cooler with highs in the 60s and morning lows in the 40s Wednesday through Friday morning, then we will warm back into the 70s Friday and Saturday. A few showers are possible Saturday ahead of the next cold front that will move through Sunday. Thunderstorms are possible Sunday and much cooler weather will move in.

Today, partly sunny becoming sunny, mild. Highs 77-78 inland, 76-77 beaches.

Tonight, mostly clear and cool. Lows 46-50 inland, 54 beaches

Wednesday, sunny and cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.