What’s the top Halloween costume this year? Google knows

By Published:

Google has released an interactive map revealing the top Halloween costumes across the nation and locally.

(Clay Enos/Warner Bros. Entertainment via AP)

Across the U.S., Wonder Woman comes in at No. 1. The record-smashing movie starring Gal Gadot no doubt catapulted the Justice League member to the top.

Right behind Woman Woman is the Joker’s bride – Harley Quinn. Despite it’s mixed reviews, last year’s Suicide Squad pushed its skimpily-clad Quinn into major popularity.

A clown, unicorn and rabbit round out the top five nationally.

In Myrtle Beach and Columbia, Harley Quinn seized the top spot but a lion is tops in Charleston.

Other top costumes across North Carolina:

  • Charlotte – unicorn
  • Wilmington – ninja
  • Winston-Salem – Wonder Woman
  • Asheville – witch

