What’s the top Halloween costume this year? Google knows

Google has released an interactive map revealing the top Halloween costumes across the nation and locally.

Across the U.S., Wonder Woman comes in at No. 1. The record-smashing movie starring Gal Gadot no doubt catapulted the Justice League member to the top.

Right behind Woman Woman is the Joker’s bride – Harley Quinn. Despite it’s mixed reviews, last year’s Suicide Squad pushed its skimpily-clad Quinn into major popularity.

A clown, unicorn and rabbit round out the top five nationally.

In Myrtle Beach and Columbia, Harley Quinn seized the top spot but a lion is tops in Charleston.

Other top costumes across North Carolina:

Charlotte – unicorn

Wilmington – ninja

Winston-Salem – Wonder Woman

Asheville – witch