Amazon device allows couriers to enter your house to deliver package

FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2017, file photo, an employee packages a product at the Amazon Fulfillment center in Robbinsville Township, N.J. On Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2017, Amazon said that it will launch a new service in November that will let delivery people inside homes to drop off packages. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Would you let a stranger in your house to drop off a package? Amazon hopes so.

The online retailer will launch a service next month called Amazon Key that would allow delivery people walk into your home to drop off a box when you’re not there.

Those that want the service would first have to buy a camera and a Wi-Fi connected lock from the Seattle company that starts at $250. Shoppers can then select in-home delivery on the Amazon app. When the delivery person shows up, the camera starts recording and the door unlocks.

Rival Walmart is currently testing a similar service in California’s Silicon Valley, which lets delivery people drop off packages.

Amazon.com Inc. says its service will be available in 37 cities on Nov. 8.

