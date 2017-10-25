Florence man arrested for pedestrian hit and run

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – The Florence Police Department says they have charged one person after a hit and run earlier in the month.

Officers responded to a pedestrian hit and run on Evans Street near Cashua Drive on Saturday, October 14.

Traffic and criminal investigators with the police department arrested Christopher Bellamy of Florence Tuesday.

Bellamy has been charged with leaving the scene of an accident involving great bodily injury and driving under suspension. According to booking records, Bellamy is being held on a $52,000 bond.

The pedestrian suffered serious injuries and is currently recovering in a local hospital, according to the press release from police.