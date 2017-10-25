Florence organization recognizes End Childhood Hunger Week

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – Organizations across the state are celebrating End Childhood Hunger Week.

The Live, Love, Grow Learning Center in Florence is one organization working to make sure area families get much-needed meals. Wednesday, the facility on Irby Street was one of several organizations that participate in the DSS’ Child and Adult Care Food program that offered tours to members of the media.

The federally-funded food program gives money to qualifying groups that serve nutritious meals.

“A lot of our children, if they don’t eat lunch at school, it’s kinda hard cause the parents work late,” said Stephanie Upshaw, Owner at the Live Love Grow Learning Center. “Sometimes this is it.”

The center also wants to help its children become better readers so it gets regular visits from the Florence County Library Bookmobile.