Georgetown Police say man broke car window to steal pills

By Published:
Georgetown Police say this man broke a car window to get to prescription pills. (GPD)

GEORGETOWN, SC (WBTW) – The Georgetown Police Department released photos of a man they say broke into a car in the Walmart parking lot on Saturday.

Officers were called to the Walmart located at 1310 North Fraser Street in Georgetown around 5:40 p.m. Saturday after a man broke the passenger side rear window of the vehicle and reached in stealing prescription pills. If you can identify the suspect in the picture, please contact Detective Morris at 843-545-4335 or you can call the TIP Line at 843-545-4400.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s