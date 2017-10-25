Georgetown Police say man broke car window to steal pills

GEORGETOWN, SC (WBTW) – The Georgetown Police Department released photos of a man they say broke into a car in the Walmart parking lot on Saturday.

Officers were called to the Walmart located at 1310 North Fraser Street in Georgetown around 5:40 p.m. Saturday after a man broke the passenger side rear window of the vehicle and reached in stealing prescription pills. If you can identify the suspect in the picture, please contact Detective Morris at 843-545-4335 or you can call the TIP Line at 843-545-4400.