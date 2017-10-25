Horry County recycling center re-opens after $1.2M update

MURRELLS INLET, SC (WBTW) – The Horry County Solid Waste Authority held a grand reopening Wednesday of its recycling center in Murrells Inlet.

The facility recently got a $1.2 million update.

“It is amazing the number of people in Horry County and the people that are moving into this area that want to recycle. People that are moving from up north and other states,where there’s mandatory recycling, and they really talk with us a lot about recycling,” said Pam Creech, Chair of the Horry County Solid Waste Authority.

In addition to plastic, glass and metal recycling, the facility also accepts old furniture and other items to support a good cause.

“We take a lot of the furniture and things out and put it in the store, which is right next to our highway 90 facility, and then we resell that and that goes to Meals on Wheels for the elderly,” said Creech.

The recycling center is located on McDowell Shortcut Road in Murrells Inlet.