National tour of “Menopause the Musical” coming to Myrtle Beach

MYRTEL BEACH, SC – GFour Productions, winner of 44 Tony Awards and 54 Drama Desk Awards, brings the international hit show Menopause The Musical® to the Legends in Concert Theater, 2925 Hollywood Dr., Myrtle Beach, S.C., for eight performances from Wednesday, January 17 through Sunday, January 21, 2018. Tickets are on sale now and available at http://www.legendsinconcert.com/myrtle-beach, or by calling 800-960-7469. Greater discounts for groups of 10+ are available by calling 800-960-7469.

Menopause The Musical® is a groundbreaking celebration of women who are on the brink of, in the middle of, or have survived “The Change.” Now celebrating 16 years of female empowerment through hilarious musical comedy, Menopause The Musical® has evolved as a “grassroots” movement of women who deal with life adjustments after 40 by embracing each other and the road ahead.

Set in a department store, four women meet while shopping for a black lace bra at a lingerie sale. After noticing unmistakable similarities among one another, the cast jokes about their woeful hot flashes, mood swings, wrinkles, weight gain and much more. These women form a sisterhood and unique bond with the entire audience as they rejoice in celebrating that menopause is no longer “The Silent Passage.”

Performance schedule at Legends in Concert – Myrtle Beach:

• Wednesday, January 17 – 7 p.m.

• Thursday, January 18 – 2 p.m., 7 p.m.

• Friday, January 19 – 2 p.m., 7 p.m.

• Saturday, January 20 – 2 p.m., 7 p.m.

• Sunday, January 21 – 2 p.m.

Inspired by a hot flash and a bottle of wine, Menopause The Musical® is a celebration of women who find themselves at any stage of “The Change.” The laughter-filled 90-minute production gets audience members out of their seats and singing along to parodies from classic pop songs of the ’60s, ’70s and ’80s.

Menopause The Musical®, now in its 16th year of production, is recognized as the longest-running scripted production in Las Vegas and continues to entertain nightly at Harrah’s Las Vegas. The hilarious musical has entertained audiences across the country in more than 450 U.S. cities, nearly 300 international cities and a total of 15 countries. For more information, visit http://www.MenopauseTheMusical.com.