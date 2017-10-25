Now is the time to enter the Annual Darlington Christmas Parade on December 3

DARLINGTON, SC- The Darlington Fireman Rescue Squad will again sponsor the Annual Darlington Christmas Parade. The parade will be held Sunday, December 3rd, 2017 at 4pm. The lineup for cars will be on S. Spain St and for floats on N. Spain St starting at 2pm. Organizers ask that all floats, rented and “design your own” keep with the Christmas theme. Participants riding in cars, trucks or vans are asked not to position themselves on sunroofs, t-tops or the hood of cars as the safety of all is our top priority.

There will be a Golf Cart contest this year. All golf carts wishing to participate will have to be decorated in a Christmas theme. The carts will be judged as they follow the parade route and a winner will be announced at the end. 1st place will receive $50.00.

Enclose a check for the entrance fee along with your application. Float rentals must be paid for by November 24th, 2017 with all remaining entries submitted by November 30th, 2017. If you would like to see pictures of the rental floats please email us at DFRS1956@gmail.com.