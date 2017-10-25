SC opioid abuse prevention group targets doctors prescribing pain pills

COLUMBIA, SC (WBTW) – In 2015, an average of 144 people died a day from an opioid overdose, which is an increase of 11 percent from the year prior.

The South Carolina House Opioid Abuse Prevention Study Committee held its first working group meeting Wednesday.

“Opioid abuse knows no socioeconomic boundary, no race, color religion, it can affect anyone at anytime,” says Rep. Eric Bedingfield.

In South Carolina, almost 600 people died from an opioid overdose in 2015. Now legislators are fighting back. The House Opioid Abuse Prevention Study Committee met to put some of the issues in perspective.

“Our desire is to create an environment that, one, allows people to understand this is not a moral failure,” explains Rep. Bedingfield. “It’s a disease. It’s a disease of the brain. It physically changes the way you think. It changes the way your body acts. It chemically changes the biology of your body.”

State leaders say working with physicians on how they prescribe medications for acute pain could help curb the addiction problem.

“The longer individuals are on prescription opiates, the higher the likelihood that they become dependent, and when someone becomes dependent, there’s prolonged use of a drug addiction is right around the corner,” predicts Sara Goldsby, Interim Director South Carolina Department of Alcohol and Other Drug Abuse Services. “So we want to encourage our prescribers to use these drugs for acute pain management and move away from these drugs for chronic long management.”

“Those medications are very addictive and why they might be great for acute pain scenarios – a broken leg, a pulled tooth – they’re not meant to be used for long-term use,” says Rep. Bedingfield. “Unfortunately a lot of people who move to use street-level drugs, a large portion of them began by being addicted to a pain medication that was legally prescribed to them by a doctor.”

Earlier this year, DHEC beefed up the prescription monitoring program, requiring doctors to review a patient’s prescription history before prescribing an opiate.

The committee will meet again in two weeks to go over the proposals and tweak recommendations made Wednesday.

A big area of concern is rural counties and discovering ways to connect those residents with the resources.