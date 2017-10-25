Second arrest made after Horry County armed robbery, kidnapping

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Two people were arrested this month after they forced someone into a car and robbed them at gunpoint, according to a report from Horry County police.

Kenneth McDowell was charged with armed robbery, kidnapping, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, manufacture/ distribution/ possession of cocaine and manufacture/ distribution/ possession of crack cocaine on October 14.

Akiem Cooper was arrested by Myrtle Beach Police. Booking records show he was taken to the Horry County Detention Center Tuesday and charged with armed robbery, kidnapping, manufacture/ distribution/ possession of cocaine, manufacture/ possession of crack cocaine, manufacture/possession of a controlled substance, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and illegal possession of a pistol.

The report from police says officers responded to a call about an armed robbery October 14 around 6 p.m. at the intersection of Palmetto Pointe Boulevard and Stonebridge Drive.

According to the victim, he was walking home from a convenience store when a red and silver Charger with black rims stopped, pointed a gun at him out the window and demanded he get in the car. When the victim got in, he noticed two males in the car. One of the men pointed a handgun at him and demanded he empty his pockets.

The report states he handed over a Louis Vuitton wallet, $40 and his iPhone. The men demanded he take the SIM card out of the phone, and because the suspects were driving along the road the victim lived on, the victim asked them to stop by his house to get a paperclip to get the SIM card out of the phone.

When the men allowed him to leave the car, he went in the house and told his mother to call 911. When he came back out of the house, the suspects were gone.

When police arrived, they located the car on Reef Road and when they approached the Charger, the person in the drivers seat took off running. The passenger in the car, later identified as McDowell, was taken into custody.

The victim and the victim’s mother both positively identified the car, and the victim confirmed that McDowell was in fact one of the men who reportedly robbed him.

Police report that they also found bags of a white powdery substance, bags of a white rock like substance, bags of a green leafy substance, cash, cell phones and a gold Michael Kors watch in the car.