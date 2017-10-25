StormTracker13 Wednesday Forecast

Cooler weather is moving in and will stick around for a couple days. High pressure building into the Carolinas will stick around into the weekend. It will initially bring cool weather, then will warm toward the end of the week. Low temperatures will be in the 40s the next few nights, with afternoon highs in the 60s today and Thursday. We will warm back into the 70s on Friday and Saturday. A cold front will bring a chance for a few showers late Saturday. The better chance for rain will be Saturday night into Sunday morning with another strong cold front. Another round of cool weather will move in Sunday and continue into next week.

Today, sunny and cool. Highs in the upper 60s.

Tonight, mostly clear and cooler. Lows 42-44 inland, 47-48 beaches.

Thursday, sunny and cool. Highs in the mid 60s.