Veterans deliver handmade rocking horse to Florence Hospital

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – A group of military veterans visited McLeod Children’s Hospital in Florence to deliver a special gift.

The United States Submarine Veterans donated a handmade rocking horse. The presentation happened Tuesday in the hospital’s child life activity center.

“We’ve found that there’s things that we can do. We found that when we come here, when we walk out the children and the parents are smiling, it makes us happy it makes them happy,” said rocking horse maker Mike Emerson.

McLeod Children’s Hospital serves more than 53,000 kids each year.