2 Marion County schools on lock down as police search nearby for suspect

By Published:

MARION, SC (WBTW) – Two schools in the Marion County School district are under a modified lockdown as police search for a suspect Thursday morning.

According to the Marion County School District Facebook page, North Mullins Primary and the Academy of Early Learning are under a modified lock down because “Mullins police are in chase of a suspect in the area.”

The message was posted at 10:16 a.m. Thursday morning. The school district did not give an estimated time of when the lock down would end, but did state that all children are safe.

News13 is working to get information from the Mullins Police Department regarding the suspect and specifically what areas officers are searching. As we receive more information, this story will be updated.

