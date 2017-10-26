5 arrested after police find stolen goods in Lake City home

LAKE CITY, SC (WBTW) – Five people are behind bars after police discovered numerous stolen items in a Lake City home this week.

Investigators with the Lake City Police Department executed a search warrant on Thurston Street Wednesday and found several stolen items liked to several local burglaries.

Hasean Blue, 45, April Burgess, 38, Dai’Kuan Shiem Burgess, 20, Aliya Graham, 18 and Shi’Quan Graham, 17, are all charged with receiving stolen goods.

The press release from the police department also states the Department of Social Services was also notified regarding two minor children that were in the home.