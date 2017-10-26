Biotech company plans to bring 100 jobs to Dillon County

DILLON, SC (WBTW) – A Chinese-based biotech company will spend $12 million in Dillon to renovate a storage building and create 100 jobs.

KB Biotech Solutions, a venture of Chinese-based Anhui Chem-bright Bioengineering Co. Ltd., is launching new manufacturing operations in Dillon County, according to a press release from Governor Henry McMaster’s office.

“Today’s announcement is proof that good things come to those who wait,” says Dillon County Council Chairman Archie Scott. “We decided to make the commitment upfront of providing infrastructure, a talented workforce and available buildings, and it has paid off for Dillon County.”

Founded in August 2006, Anhui Chem-bright Bioengineering Co. specializes in biomedicine and the deep processing of agricultural byproducts. Its products are widely used in pharmaceutical raw materials, cosmetics, functional foods and feed additives.

KB Biotech Solutions purchased the 55,000-square-foot Polar Cold Storage building located at 1317 East Main Street in Dillon. Hiring for the new positions should begin in the first quarter of 2018.

“The seeds were planted early on and now our economic development garden has begun to bear fruit,” explains Scott. “We are happy to announce that we are adding more jobs to our community and providing more opportunities for our citizens.”

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development has approved job development credits related to this project. A $150,000 Rural Infrastructure Fund grant was also awarded to Dillon County to assist with the costs of building upfit.

“This announcement is great news for our company, and we are excited to be locating in Dillon County,” says KB Biotech Solutions CEO Yan Zhao. “Between its proximity to suppliers, easy transportation opportunities, and a dependable labor force, we look forward to what the future has in store here.”