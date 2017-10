, Loris, SC (WBTW) – Loris senior DL Andrew Wilson is one of the best in the area and had a big game to help the Lions defeat Waccamaw 42-14 last Friday night. Wilson totaled 5 tacklers, 4 of them were for a loss, and a sack in the process. For the season he has over 90 tackles, averaged over 10 a contest. For that he is our Blitz Grand Strand Player of the Week for week 9 of the high school football season.

