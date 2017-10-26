Car hits Myrtle Beach police cruiser head-on, troopers say

By Published:

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – A car hit a Myrtle Beach police cruiser head-on Thursday night in Myrtle Beach, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Troopers received reports of the crash at about 8:20 p.m. at Mr. Joe White Avenue and Nance Street.

Lance Corporal David Jones said the car crossed the center line and hit the cruiser. Two people in the police cruiser and a person in the other car were taken to the hospital, he told News13. He expected all of them to survive.

Myrtle Beach police didn’t immediately respond to questions about the identities of the people in the police cruiser.

Troopers haven’t decided what, if any, charges will be filed.

 

 

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s