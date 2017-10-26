Car hits Myrtle Beach police cruiser head-on, troopers say

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – A car hit a Myrtle Beach police cruiser head-on Thursday night in Myrtle Beach, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Troopers received reports of the crash at about 8:20 p.m. at Mr. Joe White Avenue and Nance Street.

Lance Corporal David Jones said the car crossed the center line and hit the cruiser. Two people in the police cruiser and a person in the other car were taken to the hospital, he told News13. He expected all of them to survive.

Myrtle Beach police didn’t immediately respond to questions about the identities of the people in the police cruiser.

Troopers haven’t decided what, if any, charges will be filed.