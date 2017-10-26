Coast RTA offers free rides to veterans on November 11

CONWAY, SC – In honor of Veteran’s Day, all United States Veterans and active military may ride their choice of routes with Coast RTA for free on Saturday, November 11. This free fare day for Veterans is valid on all fixed routes throughout Saturday, November 11, 2017. The bus system runs daily service in Horry and Georgetown Counties.

Valid routes for the complimentary rides include all fixed routes. Coast RTA operates the following fixed routes: No. 1 – Conway Circulator; No. 2 – Conway to Loris; No. 3 – Conway to Bucksport; No. 7 and No. 7 Express (7X) – Conway to Myrtle Beach; No. 10 – Myrtle Beach Connector; No. 15 North and 15 South, choice of routes with select stops along Kings Highway and Ocean Boulevard from 82nd Avenue North to Market Common; and, the 16 and 16 Express (16X) [Georgetown routes]. Coast RTA fixed routes are $1.50 per ride for adults; $1.25 students with ID; $.75 per ride for senior citizens/disabled citizens and FREE for children, ages 6 and younger (limit 3 with paid adult). The Express Route fare on the 16 Express – is $2 per ride for adults. All transfers are $.25 each. For additional route information, call Coast RTA Customer Service at 843.488.0865. Or, to stay informed with the latest updates on route information, download the Coast RTA APP at www.CoastRTARideTracker.com.

In observance of this national holiday, Coast RTA administrative offices will be closed on Friday, November 10. Normal business hours will resume on Monday, November 13. For more information including additional route, schedule and fares information, call 843-488-0865 or visit the website www.ridecoastrta.com.