Darlington is set to hold its Taste of Christmas on November 2

DARLINGTON, SC – The Darlington Fire and Police Departments will hold a Taste of Christmas from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 2, at First Baptist Church, 216 S. Main St., Darlington. Tickets are $10 per person. Children younger than 6 eat free. Cooks include Perry Kelly, Todd Hardee, Joe’s Grill, Candace Gleason, Fast Track, Carolina Bank, Tommy’s Quick Mart, Chett Huntley, Nick’s BBQ, Josh Williamson, Wayne Byrd, Curtis Boyd, Kenny Stratton, Dawn Durant, Tractor Supply, Roosevelt Scott, James Jett, Francis & Chinel Boateng, and several more.