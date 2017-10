LAMAR, SC (WBTW) – The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office is working to learn more about a shooting that happened at Cambridge Apartments Thursday night.

The press release from Lt. Robby Kilgo says deputies responded to the complex on East Jackson Street around 5:30 p.m. Thursday.

Investigators are working to locate a red or burgundy Chevrolet Impala with a dent on the drivers side.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office at 843-398-4501.