Suspects who kicked kitten, broke into NC homes arrested

TABOR CITY, NC (WBTW) – The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office says the people caught on video breaking into a Tabor City home last week and kicking a kitten have been arrested.

Shortly after the video was posted by the sheriff’s office, community members came to investigators with the names of the men pictured.

Cameron Dexter Bribson was arrested Wednesday and Donovan Unique Young was arrested Thursday.

Bribson was charged with two counts of felony breaking and entering, safe-cracking, larceny of chose in action and larceny after breaking and entering. His bond was set at $50,000.

Young was charged with two counts of felony breaking and entering, cruelty to animals, safe-cracking, larceny of chose in action and larceny after breaking and entering.

The footage captured on October 18 around 1 p.m. shows two male subjects breaking into a house on Old Stake Road while the victim was home. One of the subjects can be seen kicking a four-week-old kitten prior to kicking in the victim’s front door.

When the men realized the victim was home, they ran from the house and drove away in a 2007-2009 white Ford F-150 work truck with a white painted grill and a silver toolbox in the bed.

The surveillance video captured one of the suspects throwing something in the homeowner’s garbage can before they broke the door down. When investigators checked the garbage, they found five checkbooks belonging to another victim and a savings bond. When deputies responded to the home of the person the checkbooks belonged to, they found that victim’s back door has been kicked open. The homeowner reported that a TV and a gaming system had been taken in addition to a safe that contained jewelry and personal documents.

According to investigators, NC DOT workers found a small safe and personal documents on the side of the road Wednesday and were able to return the items to the second victim.