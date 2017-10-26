Florence hosts climate change conference

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – A climate change conference was held in Florence this week.

The Creating a Climate for Change event began at 9 a.m. Thursday at the SiMT building at Florence- Darlington Technical College and ended with a green worship service later in the evening.

The conference brought together organizations working on environmental issues, such as renewable energy and conservation.

“It’s very important that we take care of the environment and we can see that by the storms that we are having that are becoming more intense due to climate change and global warming,” said Reverend Leo Woodberry, Kingdom Living Temple Pastor.

Conference participants came from as far as Wisconsin, California, and New York City.