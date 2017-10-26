Florence Humane Society to host free vaccine clinic this Saturday

By Published:

FLORENCE, SC –  You may have recently heard about a distemper outbreak that has affected dogs in numerous South Carolina animal shelters, including a handful of cases in Florence County.  Jayne Boswell with the Florence Area Humane Society says the outbreaks are a reminder of the importance of vaccinating companion animals against communicable diseases in order to keep the pet population healthy. In response, The Humane Society of the United States has been assisting local shelters that have experienced an outbreak as well as funding and coordinating several low-cost or free vaccine clinics to help prevent the continued spread of disease and protect local communities’ dog populations.

The Humane Society of the United States is joining forces with the Florence Area Humane Society to host a free clinic on Saturday, October 28th, from 1:30-4:30pm located at 1434 S. McCurdy Rd. in Florence.

https://mgtvwbtw.files.wordpress.com/2017/10/florence-vaccine-clinic-flyer.pdf

 

