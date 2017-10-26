Funeral planned for Sunday for fallen SC Trooper

Related Coverage SC trooper dies after patrol car hit by truck

GREENVILLE, SC- Funeral arrangements have been announced for an SC Highway Patrol trooper killed in a crash Tuesday.

According to an Mackey Mortuary, visitation for Daniel Rebman is Saturday from 2-6 p.m. at Founder’s Memorial Amphitorium at Bob Jones University on Wade Hampton Boulevard in Greenville.

The funeral service is Sunday from 2-3 p.m. at Founder’s Memorial Amphitorium at Bob Jones University.

Rebman was parked in an emergency lane on I-385 early Tuesday morning when a driver hit him from behind. He later died at the hospital.

There is an account set up where people can donate to help his family. You can go to any First Citizens Branch in South Carolina, North Carolina or Georgia and make checks payable to LECSC – Trooper Keith Rebman Memorial Fund.

You may also make an online gift through a GoFundMe account.

Members of the public wishing to send cards or letters of condolence to the family may send to: Rebman Family, C/O: SCHP Troop 3 Headquarters, P.O. Box 109, Greenville, SC, 29615.

The Highway Patrol had a memorial set up outside headquarters Thursday for people to come by and pay respects to Trooper Rebman.