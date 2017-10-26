Halloween 2017: Local festivals, fun and events

GRAND STRAND

Myrtle Beach

–Halloween Bash on The Avenue will be held at Broadway at the Beach on Saturday, October 28 at 7 p.m. The event promises to be the Grand Strand’s largest Halloween bash, featuring an adult costume contest.

-Broadway at the Beach will also hold Trick or Treat October 31 from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. through the complex. A fireworks extravaganza starts at 8 p.m. over Lake Broadway.

–2017 Halloween Spooktacular will be held October 28 at the Mary C Canty Recreation Center. The event begins at 5 p.m. for children 12 and under, and at 7 p.m. for those 13 and over. Bring non-perishable food items for admission to support hurricane relief efforts. The event flyer promises the infamous “Halls of Terror,” Ghoulish games, and a treat bag.

–Fun Warehouse will host their 6th annual Trunk or Treat October 26 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. inside Fun Warehouse on Dick Pond Road. This event is free to the public, although activities will be available for purchase. Organizers plan to have nearly 50 local businesses distributing candy. Come dressed in your Halloween costumes!

-The SkyWheel will host a Haunted CarnEVIL Saturday October 28, from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. with games, prizes and spooky skywheel rides. The CarnEVIL promises kids activities from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. After 9 p.m., the SkyWheel will transform into a Haunted CarnEVIL and offer spooky rides for the bigger kiddies. Dress in costume and receive a discount!

-Ripley’s Aquarium will hold their Boo-Quarium Bash Saturday, October 28 from 11 a.m.- 2 p.m. The event flyer boasts a spook-quarium sleepover, a costume parade and contest, trick-or-treating and more! The bash is free with aquarium admission.

North Myrtle Beach

–BooFest! will be held noon to 4 p.m. on October 28 at Barefoot Landing. There will be kids’ costume contests (broken into three categories by age), followed by a pets’ costume contest. Prizes will be awarded. There will also be a variety of activities for kids, including face painting, a balloon artist and kids’ karaoke.

-Barefoot Landing will also be holding a Trick or Treat event Tuesday, October 31 through the complex from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Murrells Inlet

–Halloween on the MarshWalk festivities begin at 5 p.m. on October 31 with trick-or-treating along the MarshWalk for the kids. The annual Children’s Costume Contest is at 6pm in front of Drunken Jack’s at the Pirate Statue. Prizes will be awarded for the Most Creative, Best Group, funniest, and Scariest for kids ages three and up. Kids ages two and under will compete for the Awes Applause award. Prizes includetrophies, ribbons, and candy bags. The Adult Costume Contest will begin at 7pm. Over $3500 in cash and prizes will be awarded to the top costumes. Categories include People’s Choice, Best Duo/Group, Best Individual, Big & Bulky, Murrells Inlet Themed and Honorable Mention. Final Judging and the Award Ceremony will take place at Drunken Jack’s at 10:30pm.

–The Atalaya Fall Festival and Haunted Castle at Huntington Beach State Park runs from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday October 27, and Saturday October 28. Enjoy 2 separate haunted house attractions: Little Scare, a not-too-scary maze of creepy rooms for the younger children, and Big Scare, a Haunted Castle for the brave at heart. There will also be carnival games, photo booth opportunities, a balloon artist and “make and take” arts and crafts stations in the courtyard. Everyone will enjoy vintage spooky cartoons outdoors on the big screen, a “toast your own marshmallow” fire pit, local ghost stories around the bonfire, and more! Entrance to both of the haunted houses, children’s crafts, carnival games, and marshmallows are all included in the event admission. Admission to this event is $10 for adults; $7 for children 6-15; and children 5 and under are free.

Conway

-The 3rd Annual Spooktacular Halloween Bash happens Friday at the Thompson Farm in Conway. Bring the family and dress up your ghosts and goblins in their favorite costumes and play on our farm after dark. We will have flashlight fun in our 6 acre corn maze, Kids Drive In Movie Night, Fun Around the Fire Pit, Inflatables, and of course tons of candy! This is included in Friday Night Admission of $9.

PEE DEE

Florence

–Trick or Treating at Magnolia Mall will be held 6 p.m. Halloween night!

–The Florence Zombie Walk will start at 5:30 p.m. Friday at the Drs. Bruce & Lee Foundation Library. Don’t know what the Florence Zombie Walk is?! It’s Zombies walking to raise awareness and support for charity! Think of it like an army of the undead invading downtown, then joining in the party with live music and dancing, food and drink vendors, a Zombie Costume Contest, activities and games for the kids, and more! All to raise money for a great cause. And it’s guaranteed fun for the entire family. Tickets are a $5 donation for adults and $3 for children ages 12 and younger.

Darlington

– Harvest Festival and Bluegrass Concert will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 28, at Darlington Presbyterian Church on Pearl Street in Darlington.

-The Darlington Area Recreation Department and the Darlington Downtown Revitalization Association (DDRA) will offer children a downtown Trick-or-Treat experience from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, October 26, at the Public Square in Darlington. Employees of area businesses will be handing out treats to costumed children, and some will be dressed in costumes themselves. The Square will be blocked to traffic during this event for safety.

–Fall-O-Ween Festival will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 29, at First Baptist Church on South Main Street in Darlington.

Lake City

–The BOOtanical Garden will come alive Saturday, October 28! Get the whole family together and put on your best costumes for an enchanted Halloween afternoon at Moore Farms Botanical Garden. Trick-or-treating through the garden, pumpkin bowling, spooky punch, carnivorous plants…there’s something fun for everyone! Experience the bewitchingly beautiful garden like never before, while the little ones enjoy a BOOtastic time. This family event is fun for all ages and open to the public from 3 to 6 p.m.

–The Halloween Pub Crawl and Costume Contest will be Friday, October 27 from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. Join the Greater Lake City Chamber of Commerce for a Halloween Pub Crawl and Costume Contest. More info here.

Cheraw

-The Cheraw kids Halloween Walk will be held from 3:30 to 5 p.m. Monday beginning at the Theatre on the Green, downtown Cheraw. All kids (accompanied by an adult) are welcome to wear their Halloween costume and trick – or – treat downtown participating businesses. Be sure to bring a bucket or bag for your goodies. Participants will walk a section of Market, Duvall and Second streets.