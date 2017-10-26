Help4Kids receives $5K donation from Florence fashion show

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – A fall fashion show in the Pee Dee helped raise thousands of dollars for Help4Kids.

Help4Kids provides food bags for elementary school kids in Florence School District One and surrounding schools to take home on the weekends when many food insecure children might not otherwise eat.

Over 140 people attended the Fall into Fashion Charity Fashion show last Saturday at the Green Church Hellenic Center. The event was sponsored by the Ladies Philoptochos of the Greek Orthodox Church in Florence.

“Another thing that the Greek ladies did for us that is enormously important is they got the message out there. We feel like it’s another wave of people that can support us with money and time,” said President of Help4Kids Florence Diane Welsh.

The event surpassed their original goal and raised $5,350 for the charity.

Help4Kids consists only of volunteers and does not have any paid employees. They rely on vendors and churches in the area to provide for all of their overhead expenses so every dollar raised goes to feed hungry children.