Johnsonville community members want justice for ‘Bennie the Bear’

JOHNSONVILLE, SC (WBTW) – People in Johnsonville say black bears are rare in the area except for one, they call “Bennie the Bear”. Community members say Bennie has been visiting the city for nearly a decade.

He was shot earlier this week after being spotted walking through the city.

“It’s sad because the bear did not deserve what happened to him. That bear has been around here for a while he wasn’t hurting a soul,” said Sheila Miles with tears in her eyes.

Lieutenant Benjy Byers with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) says the bear was wounded sometime after first responders lured the black bear back into the woods.

David Lucas with SCDNR confirms the person who shot the bear has been identified but no charges have been filed or names released.

Animal lover and former police officer Kay Phillips says she gets emotional every time she talks about Bennie.

“People are like well it’s only a bear. No, it’s an animal,” said Phillips. “It’s one of God’s creatures who are you to take the life of one of God’s creatures?”

SCDNR deputies are investigating but say if the bear was aggressive and the person acted in self-defense. The shooting could be justified.

Deputies are not sure if the bear was aggressive because the person of interest got the closest to it.

Longtime hunter Eddie McCants says black bears are generally not aggressive, especially not Bennie.

“I can’t say on TV what this is… but trust me… it’s unbelievable,” explained McCants. “I want this to go before a jury and let them decide.”

The group says they want more people to come forward and demand answers to hold the shooter accountable.

“It was unjust, it was uncalled for, there was no reason for it to happen. It never should have happened,” said Philips.

Former Johnsonville City Council member Brad Richardson wrote an obituary for ‘Bennie the bear’.

One section of the obit says: “Bennie was indeed a wild animal but had proved himself friendly and simply watched his human friends in amazement, never bothering a soul.”

“Bennie the bear just brought a sense of enjoyment to the town or it did for me. I know it did for my friends, “said Richardson. “Apart of our community died with Bennie.”

Richardson says he wrote the obituary to call others to action and honor Bennie.

“Bennie the bear was a part of our community or he was to me. It’s almost like the community that he loved so much is the community in which he took his last breath,” concludes Richardson.

SCDNR says the bear’s body was buried. The burial site is not open to the public.

If the person is convicted of illegally shooting of black bear, the SCDNR regulations guide says the fine is up to $2,500 or prison for up to 2 years or both also suspended hunting and fishing license for 3 years.

SCDNR says the investigation is ongoing.