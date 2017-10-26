Latta Middle School student arrested for bringing gun to school

LATTA, SC (WBTW) – A 12-year-old was arrested this week at a Dillon County middle school for bringing a gun to school last Friday.

Captain Cliff Arnette with the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office says the student attended Latta Middle School.

The school resource officer became aware of the situation on Monday, and the child was charged with carrying a weapon on school grounds, according to Capt. Arnette.

John M Kirby, Superintendent of Dillon School District 3, says the male student was taken into custody after officials secured the gun that he had hidden hear his home.

“The student is currently with DJJ in Columbia and has been recommended for expulsion from school under our school policy as well as us also pursuing legal consequences with the court system,” Kirby said in an e-mail.