Myrtle Beach Overwhelms Wilson, 54-26, Finishes 2nd in Region

By Published:

Florence, SC (WBTW) – The Myrtle Beach Seahawk football team is peaking at the right time of the season.  The guys went on the road to Florence and defeated a good Wilson ballclub 54-26 on Thursday night.  The ‘Hawks have now scored 73, 62, and 54 points in their last 3 contests and have won 5 of their last 6 to close out the regular season at 6-4.  Lawson Cribb, Luke Doty, and Jermani Green all played big parts on offense for MB.  Mickey Wilson’s club finished in 2nd place in Region 7-4A and will host a playoff game next Friday.  The Wilson Tigers went from 3 wins last year to 6 so far under first year coach Derek Howard.  They too will be in the postseason next week on the road.

