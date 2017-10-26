Myrtle Beach Police write over 250 speeding tickets in Market Common this month

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – If you’re driving through the Market Common area, you may want to slow down.

Myrtle Beach Police say they’ve already written more than 250 tickets just this month.

Captain Joey Crosby says in the community watch meeting Chief Amy Prock held for people who live and work near Market Common, some complained about people speeding through the area.

Since that meeting, Crosby says the department has put more officers there to catch people speeding.

Peter Kalbacher owns a boutique called Kalbacher and Lee in Market Common, and he says since they opened, they’ve had problems with people driving too fast.

“This one is going way too fast, way, way too fast,” pointed Kalbacher as he walked News13’s Taylor Herlong around his business Thursday.

Kalbacher says he’s been begging for more strict regulations before someone gets hurt.

“Two months ago, we had two accidents that happened in that same month, right here, similar scenario,” said Kalbacher.

Kalbacher says he’s glad to see the police are cracking down, but he’d like the city to be more proactive than reactive.

“A four-way stop sign here would solve a major issue of speeding on Howard Avenue,” said Kalbacher.

Crosby says they’ve already reduced the speed limit in the area, and in a high-traffic area like Market Common, it’s important to obey the law before someone is hurt.

“A lot of times, the kids will step out of the roadway because they’re chasing after a ball or something else and will walk right into the roadway. So, you must be traveling at a speed in which you can control your vehicle to come to a sudden stop,” said Crosby.

Crosby says they’re also working to increase patrols around the city to help with speeding because they want drivers to understand one message.

“A lot of times we get in a hurry, we live in a fast-paced world these days, we ask you to please be patient and very mindful of your speeds and slow down just a little bit. Be patient on the roadways,” said Crosby.

The department also plans to use message boards and social media to tell people they need to slow down.