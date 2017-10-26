No students on board when Hartsville school bus caught fire

Published:

DARLINGTON, SC (WBTW) – The Darlington County School District says a school bus engine caught fire Thursday morning, but no students were on board.

According to the school district’s spokesperson Audrey Childers, a Hartsville area school bus suffered engine problems Thursday morning that resulted in an engine fire. No students were on the bus and the driver was not injured, the district reports.

A replacement bus was dispatched to pick up students on the route. The district did not comment on the amount of damage to the bus.

