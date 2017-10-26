Parkinson’s Support Group to meet in Florence

By Published:

FLORENCE, SC – A  Parkinson’s Support Group meeting is planned for Tuesday, November 14, 2017, between 5:30 pm and 6:30 pm at 121 E. Cedar Street, Florence. Dr. William Woodberry will speak about the Carolinas Hospital System Hospitalist Program in reference to Parkinson patients.

Meetings are open to people with Parkinson’s, caregivers, family, and friends.  This Parkinson’s Support Group brings professionals/specialist in from the community and throughout the state to talk about Parkinsons.   For more information call 843-673-0854 or haybrton@gmail.com.

