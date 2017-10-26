SC 707, Glenns Bay Road construction have been delayed

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – Several Ride II road projects in Horry County have fallen behind schedule and been delayed.

The widening of SC 707 was originally scheduled to finish in August of 2017, according to Horry County spokesperson Kelly Brosky. She said construction on Glenns Bay Road, including road widening and the addition of an interchange, was expected to finish by the end of November. The county now estimates Glenns Bay Road and SC 707 will be complete by next April and May, respectively.

Sharon Wright and her husband have lived off Glenns Bay Road for 6 years. “I stay off of bypass as much as possible because of all of that,” she said. She has a long list of complaints about the nearby construction, including the traffic, “it’s ridiculous. It’s ridiculous. I mean the congestion down at the overpass that’s just ridiculous too.” Wright said speeding has become an issue. “I know drivers get frustrated with having to go so slow but as soon as they get out of that construction zone, it’s like a race track.” She feels the construction materials on the road are impeding drivers. “They interfere with our view so you have to be really careful. Cars can disappear behind those barrels coming any other direction.”

Wright is not happy to hear the completion date on construction has been pushed back five months.. “Out of total belief that they could be drawing it out that long. There’s many many days that they could have been working and they weren’t.”

Horry County spokesperson Kelly Brosky says that’s not the case. “Even though you might not see construction during the day doesn’t necessarily mean construction isn’t going on.” She says inclement weather and utility relocation have slowed down construction, but, as of now, it won’t cost the county any more money. “They do build in some days for inclement weather and that sort of thing so that’s all built into the contract.”

Here’s a list of infrastructure projects in Horry County, including construction on SC 707 and Glenns Bay Road, specifying the state of their progress, and expected completion dates. To track all the Ride III road projects, click here.