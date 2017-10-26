School lock downs lifted after Mullins Police capture 3 suspects

MULLINS, SC (WBTW) – The Mullins Police Department helped Marion officers capture three suspects Thursday morning.

A Facebook post from the Mullins Police Department Facebook page says officers assisted the Marion Police Department in locating three men after they refused to pull over for a traffic stop then abandoned the vehicle to run on foot.

Marion police officers attempted to stop a car around 9:30 a.m. Thursday, which ultimately led to a chase. The pursuit started in Marion and continued into Mullins, according to the Facebook post. After a brief chase through Mullins, the suspects jumped from the car and ran.

Mullins police officers caught one of the suspects immediately, and after a short search, were able to locate the other two suspects.

Mullins police identify the three suspects as Saquan Brown, Daniel McClain, and Tyshiek Hamilton. Charges for each of the suspects were not released, but the post does confirm that Hamilton had several outstanding warrants that he’ll face in addition to whatever charges stem from Thursday’s chase.

Capt. Joe Graham with the Mullins Police department says two schools in Mullins were on lock down during the chase. The Marion County School District says North Mullins Primary and the Academy of Early Learning were under a modified lock down because of the search.

The lock down has been lifted from both schools, the district confirms.